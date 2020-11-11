Leigh-Anne Pinnock says there's still "a long way to go" before the fashion industry is fully inclusive.

The Little Mix star made it her priority to ensure her own brand In‘A’SeaShell and her new ASOS Edit is as diverse as possible.

And while she has seen some progress in the fashion business, the pop star says there is a lot more work to be done to represent people of colour.

She told GLAMOUR UK: "I definitely feel like there has been progress. But there is a long way to go, especially in the fashion industry. I think that is why I made a conscious decision with my brand, In‘A’SeaShell to make sure it was diverse because I don’t see it enough. Even when I turn on the TV now, I see more black people on screen so there is progress there and slowly I am seeing it but there is still a long way to go, 100 percent."

The 'Sweet Melody’ hitmaker also refuses to work with brands who don't cater to every body shape and size.

She said: "I would never represent a brand that didn’t represent different shapes and sizes. Every body is a perfect body. Perfection doesn’t exist. Perfection is whoever you are because however you were made was perfect. You don’t need to change for anyone. The more representation there is, the better."

Little Mix - which also comprises of Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - have been scrutinised for their skimpy stage outfits over the years, but Leigh-Anne, 29, insisted they are "grown ass women" and they "deserve to be sexy".

She said: "We are so used to it. We just ignore it now because if you want to wear something you bloody wear it. We are at that point now where we don’t care, we don’t read the comments, we wear what we feel comfortable in, we wear what makes us feel good. We are grown ass women and we deserve to be sexy!"