The Wanted have sparked speculation they are set to reunite.

The boyband - comprising of Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes - sent fans into overdrive on Thursday (30.04.20) when they changed their profile picture and cover image on Facebook, and fans have since got them trending on Twitter as they ignited the rumour mill.

The chart-topping band formed in 2009 and went on an indefinite hiatus in 2014.

In June last year, Max admitted the 'Glad You Came' hitmakers were in a ''good place'' before they went their separate ways and hinted that they would have a ''conversation'' within the next year to see if they can reunite.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I don't see why not, I've always said that I'd do [a reunion with The Wanted] it.

''I haven't spoken to a couple of the lads in four years so I don't know where their heads are at.

''Me certainly, and I know one or two of the other lads would probably do it, so we might have a conversation in the next year.''

The group completed their 'Word of Mouth Tour' and a hit with 'Walks Like Rihanna' before they went on hiatus, but Max hinted that their extended break was down to their record label.

He said: ''Our last single 'Walks Like Rihanna' was number two and we'd been away for a while so we were delighted with that and then we did a world tour just following that.

''I thought we were in quite a good place but there was nothing I could do about it and again, when you're with a record label, it's not up to you.''

However, Max had also previously admitted there was a lot ''tension'' between them and their ''personal lives drove'' them ''apart''.

He said: ''Over the past year there has been a lot of tension.

''Our personal lives drove us apart.

''Things started to happen and we were drifting.

''We used to be such a brotherly pact, but it started to feel like it wasn't The Wanted any more.''