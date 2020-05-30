The Wanted have ''reconnected'' as a quintet during the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time since they went on hiatus in 2014.
The Wanted have ''reconnected'' as a quintet during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Glad You Came' hitmakers - comprised of Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes - have been on indefinite hiatus since 2014, and while they haven't spoken as a group since then, Tom revealed they all recently enjoyed a call together.
He told OK! magazine: ''We went through a stage where we didn't speak to each other collectively for six years. Jay and Max came to [my] wedding, so I spoke to them.
''We all kept relationships up with different people within the group, but we never spoke as a five for a long time.
''We all did a call the other day though, and it was nice.
''Getting reconnected with people again has been a real unexpected positive of this situation.''
But Tom - who has 11-month-old daughter Aurelia with pregnant wife Kelsey - insisted that doesn't mean the group will be reuniting professionally any time soon, though he'd love it to happen.
He said: ''I've always said I'd love to do it again at some point, but I don't know whether that will be in a year, or 10 years. I loved being on stage with all the boys.
''If all five of us got to the point where we went, 'Yeah, we want to do it again', then it would happen.
''I'd say maybe, or eventually.
''Aurelia would love it. She loves music. I sometimes play her The Wanted and she'll just dance away. It would be nice if she got to see me on stage with them.''
Tom's comments came a few weeks after the group sent fans into a frenzy when they changed their profile picture and cover image on Facebook, prompting speculation of a reunion.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.