The Wanted have ''reconnected'' as a quintet during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Glad You Came' hitmakers - comprised of Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes - have been on indefinite hiatus since 2014, and while they haven't spoken as a group since then, Tom revealed they all recently enjoyed a call together.

He told OK! magazine: ''We went through a stage where we didn't speak to each other collectively for six years. Jay and Max came to [my] wedding, so I spoke to them.

''We all kept relationships up with different people within the group, but we never spoke as a five for a long time.

''We all did a call the other day though, and it was nice.

''Getting reconnected with people again has been a real unexpected positive of this situation.''

But Tom - who has 11-month-old daughter Aurelia with pregnant wife Kelsey - insisted that doesn't mean the group will be reuniting professionally any time soon, though he'd love it to happen.

He said: ''I've always said I'd love to do it again at some point, but I don't know whether that will be in a year, or 10 years. I loved being on stage with all the boys.

''If all five of us got to the point where we went, 'Yeah, we want to do it again', then it would happen.

''I'd say maybe, or eventually.

''Aurelia would love it. She loves music. I sometimes play her The Wanted and she'll just dance away. It would be nice if she got to see me on stage with them.''

Tom's comments came a few weeks after the group sent fans into a frenzy when they changed their profile picture and cover image on Facebook, prompting speculation of a reunion.