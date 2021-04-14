The Snuts plan to buy their pal Lewis Capaldi a few beers to thank him for publicly endorsing them on social media as they battled Demi Lovato to No1.
The West Lothian rockers beat the 28-year-old international megastar's LP 'Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over' to the top spot with their revered debut studio album, ‘W.L.’.
And frontman Jack Cochrane plans to thank the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker for "doing his bit for the young team" by showering him in free booze.
On the unexpected No1, he said: “You never really expect to be in a race of any sort with Demi Lovato. It was certainly an experience.
“We were in the lead for most of the week. We were thinking, ‘This is too good to be true’. And then she got back out in front towards the end of the week and I kind of gave up on my dreams.
“And then it happened. Happy days.”
And on the BRIT Award-winner's support, he added: “I owe him a few pints now. We’ve been friends for a long time, we come from the same place. It was nice of him to come out of hiding and do his bit for the young team.”
