The Sherlocks have announced the 'Keep Our Independent Venues Alive' tour.

The indie rockers will play 15 gigs at some of the UK's beloved grassroots venues which have been hit hard financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Frontman Kiaran Crook commented: "We've had so many amazing memories at independent venues.

"One that stands out is our first ever headline gig in Manchester at Kraak Gallery. It holds about 100 people and when it gets to the night of the show it feels like a phone box in there! There was people jumping on the stage, crowd surfing to the back of the room and beer flying everywhere! We as a band have aimed to bring that level of energy to every show since."

The band have teamed up with Independent Venue Week - a seven-day celebration of music venues around the country and a nod to the people that own, run and work in them, week in, week out - on the shows.

The run kicks off at Blackburn's Electric Church on October 1, followed by shows in Manchester, Cambridge, Tunbridge Wells, Reading, Northampton, Peterborough, Wrexham, Bedford, York, Stockton, Sunderland, Preston, Derby and Grimsby.

Charlie Rickard, Director of Production, commented: "We're delighted to have The Sherlocks doing a IVW Tour in October ahead of IVW 2022.

"It is imperative not only for the venues but the local the community that have been so desperate to feel that energy and buzz that only rooms of a certain size can create. It's wonderful to see the band going back to their roots."

The band will be supported by local artists at each show.

Kiaran warned that without grassroot venues "the next generation of bands can't survive".

He added: "A huge part of this industry relies on live gigs, and it's not just the bands who are suffering as a result! It's the venues, the staff, the guitar/drum techs, the sound engineers, the roadies.... the whole package! We hope this tour can help support these grassroot spaces which in turn helps those connected and gives upcoming bands the platform to grow.

"The message is simple. Without these venues, the next generation of bands can't survive. Let's take this tour to send a thank you to all the amazing places that have helped build some of the world's most successful and inspiring bands!"

Tickets go on sale on June 18 from 9am.

The Sherlocks 2021 'Keep Our Independent Venues Alive' tour dates are:

October 1 – Electric Church, Blackburn

October 2 – Albert Hall, Manchester

October 4 – Portland Arms, Cambridge

October 5 – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells

October 6 – The Face Bar, Reading

October 7 – The Black Prince, Northampton

October 8 – Met Lounge, Peterborough

October 14 – The Parish, Wrexham

October 15 – Esquires, Bedford

October 16 – The Fulford Arms, York

October 21 – KU Bar, Stockton

October 22 – Independent, Sunderland

October 23 – The Ferret, Preston

October 28 – The Venue, Derby

October 29 – Docks Academy, Grimsby