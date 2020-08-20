The Rolling Stones will open a flagship store in London on September 9.

RS No. 9 Carnaby will launch in the heart of London's Soho on Carnaby Street, synonymous for its connection to British music and fashion culture since the Sixties, and the store will be home to exclusive new fashion and merchandise under the RS No. 9 Carnaby brand.

The Rolling Stones said: ''Soho has always encapsulated Rock 'n' Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.''

The store will be jointly curated by The Rolling Stones and Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management company, and Mat Vlasic, Bravado's CEO, commented: ''With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy. RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world's most recognized brands. It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands.''

The collections will include exclusive and contemporary collaboration pieces, including men's, women's and children's fashion and accessories. A special glassware has been developed with Baccarat engraved with the Rolling Stones tongue. The store will also feature chairs and scarves from The Soloist, and raincoats and hats from Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim.

RS No. 9 Carnaby will introduce 'Stones Red,' the official colour from Pantone which is established from the first use of the band's iconic logo. A collection celebrating the Rolling Stones official Pantone colour will also launch with the store.