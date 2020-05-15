The Pretty Things' lead singer Phil May has died aged 75.

The frontman of the legendary first-wave British R&B band tragically passed away on Friday (15.05.20) after suffering a fall from his bike and being rushed to hospital earlier this week.

Phil had been in lockdown at his home in Norfolk with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the fall required him to undergo emergency hip surgery, after which ''complications set in'', and the singer sadly died.

A statement from the band reads: ''Phil May passed away at 7.05am on Friday 15 May at the Queen Elizabeth hospital, Kings Lynn, Norfolk. He was 75. He had been locked down in Norfolk with his family and, during the week, Phil had suffered a fall from his bike and had undergone emergency hip surgery, after which complications set in.''

Prior to his passing, Phil had been in poor health for some time when the Pretty Things played their last live concert, 'The Final Bow', in December 2018 in London, where they were joined onstage by old friends David Gilmour and Van Morrison.

The iconic singer was a founding member of The Pretty Things, and had maintained membership throughout the band's changing line-up over the years, as well as being one of the group's main lyricists.

The 'A Thousand Ages From The Sun' hitmakers came to prominence in the 1960s when they caused great controversy because of the length of their hair and outrageous behaviour.

Fights at The Pretty Things' shows were commonplace and questions about their behaviour were even asked in parliament.

The group were fundamental in the development of British music, and alongside achieving critical success, they were a huge influence on artists including David Bowie, Aerosmith, The Ramones, Bob Dylan, The Sex Pistols, The White Stripes, Kasabian, The Lightning Seeds and countless more.

Phil May is survived by his son, Paris May, his daughter, Sorrel May and his partner, Colin Graham.