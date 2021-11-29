A number of fans managed to break into The O2 arena for Wizkid's concert.
The O2 is "reviewing security procedures" after several people made their way into Wizkid's concert at the venue on Sunday night (28.11.21).
Security staff were seen trying to contain the situation as a number of fans managed to run through the security check-in gates at the London arena.
Footage of the incident has circulated on social media.
And in response, the venue has revealed they will be looking over their safety protocols to ensure the same thing doesn't happen again at the 31-year-old rap megastar's further two gigs at The O2 on Monday (29.11.21) and Thursday night (02.12.21).
A venue spokesperson told The Independent: “This evening, a breach of the security cordon on the arena entrance occurred and as a result, a number of fans in the queue were able to enter the venue. The situation was quickly contained by staff and the incident resolved.
“The venue is reviewing security procedures for the remaining shows this week and advises fans to arrive early for security checks tomorrow night and again on Wednesday.”
The likes of Chris Brown, Skepta, Ella Mai, and Burnaboy were surprise guests at the 'Made in Lagos' show in support of his acclaimed 2020 album.
In a press release about his fourth record, Wizkid had an important message of "unity" about police brutality protests.
The 'Don't Dull' star - whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun - said: “It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality.
“Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening inside the country. I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families—our communities.
“We will get through this together. Together we move. #EndSARS.”
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
A terrific true story is oddly underplayed in this sober, sedate drama about reconciliation and...
America has failed to win at the Battle of the Year International Championships for fifteen...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Loud and very violent (within the limits of a PG-13 rating), this supposedly gritty thriller...
Up until now Gordon Cozier and his bank robber gang have remained one of the...