A fantastic soundtrack can elevate a movie or game from simply good to great. Think about all your favourite movie or game and try to remember their soundtracks. There’s a good chance that they include memorable music that helps make the memory of watching or playing stand out in your mind. Music helps us to remember emotions and feelings, and when used during a movie or a game, it can set the tempo and help to heighten the tension, increase the suspense or simply make us feel good.

There are loads of great games and film soundtracks out there, but we’ve put together this list of some that are not always highlighted, in our opinion. These songs and soundtracks from movies and games are massively underrated and could have made the top charts if released as stand-alone pop songs. The music can be found as a soundtrack on Spotify, Apple Music, or by playing the game (for free) at a casino online.

East Coast vs West Coast

The East Coast vs West Coast slot is all about the famous rap rivalry of the 90s. As you might expect from a game that’s all about rap music, the soundtrack consists of lots of different rap beats. Although this is a slot game, it has an incredibly well-made soundtrack that wouldn’t look out of place on Spotify, Apple Music or another streaming service.

Only God Forgives

Only God Forgives starring Ryan Gosling may not have had the commercial success as hits like Drive, but its soundtrack is on par or even better, in our opinion. The movie itself takes place in Bangkok, Thailand, where a drug smuggler is compelled by his mother to avenge the death of his brother. The music for the film is composed by Cliff Martinez and does well to set the scene for an incredibly seedy and complicated movie that will stay with you after you’ve watched it.

Hotline Miami 2. Wrong Number

This one might not be considered underrated by most as a lot of players consider it as one of the best game soundtracks ever made. Still, we think it deserves mention simply on account of how good it is. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is a top-down shooter with a steep difficulty curve that combines an exciting story with seriously complicated levels and fantastic art. On top of all that, the soundtrack really gets the blood pumping as you try to complete each hectic level without failing.

Once Upon a Time in America

Ennio Morricone scored the music for this classic crime movie starring Robert De Niro. While it may not be as popular as some of the other soundtracks composed by Morricone, we think that the music for Once Upon a Time in America fits the film perfectly. As far as soundtracks go, it might not be the most celebrated and was snubbed at the Oscars, but in our opinion, it definitely deserves to be considered as one of the best. The flute music of Cockey’s Song, in particular, is hard to forget.

Halo 3: ODST

The Halo games are famed for the incredible soundtracks, particularly the main theme, which features Gregorian chanting to provide a unique and distinctive sound. Martin O’Donnell composed the music for the original trilogy of Halo games, but for ODST, his team took a different approach. The game has a completely different atmosphere to other Halo games due to the story, and the composers had to create something that felt unique. The end result is a soundtrack that sounds more like something you’d find in a noir crime movie, and while ODST didn’t sell as well as other games of the series, we think the soundtrack is one of the best.