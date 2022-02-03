Hubert de Givenchy’s personal belongings are going up for auction.

Christies, the famed auction house, announced that over 1,100 items of art, furniture and sculpture owned by the fashion designer - who dressed the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Lauren Bacall, Elizabeth Taylor and Greta Garbo - in June, which showcase his “timeless” taste that Givenchy - who died aged 91 in 2018 - accrued over his life.

Cecile Verdier, the president of Christie’s France said: “There's a taste for figure and a taste for structure. This very small palette of colors and very geometrical form, even if it is 18th century, results in something very timeless.”

Prior to going under the gavel, the lots will go on a global tour starting in March to exhibit in Palm Beach - from 5 to 26 March -, New York City - April 15 to 23 -, Hong Kong - May 26 to June 1 - and Paris - 8 to 17 June - “to celebrate” the ‘Breakfast and Tiffany’s’ little black dress creator.

The sale - which will “celebrate the exceptional taste of Hubert de Givenchy and his lifelong companion Philippe Venet - start online on June 8 and the live sale will run from 14 to 17 June in the Paris branch.

Givenchy’s family said: "Through this sale, we are very pleased to be able to celebrate the exceptional taste of Hubert de Givenchy and his lifelong companion Philippe Venet. We wish to share the elegance and aesthetic heritage that they have passed on to us in order to inscribe their vision in the history of art and interior design in a universal way.”