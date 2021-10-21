The KID LAROI has set his sights on ruling the world one day as every success he has is topped by something even greater.
The KID LAROI's goal in life is "world dominion".
The 18-year-old star - who is tipped to be nominated for a Grammy at next year's ceremony, after two hit collaborations with Justin Bieber ('Stay') and Miley Cyrus ('Without You') - has set his sights on ruling the world.
Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine for the second part of their Grammy Preview special issue, LAROI - whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard - said his aim is: “World dominion. It’s world domination, but domination, there’s a limit to it. Dominion, there’s no limit.”
The teen phenomenon - who recently parted ways with manager Scooter Braun - admitted that with each success he has it's always topped by something even greater.
He said: "I’ll go through a thing where I’ll feel, 'OK, this is huge.' Then months later or a year later, I’ll be like, 'Damn, that really wasn’t anything. This is huge.' But I guess the first-ever feeling of that was probably [when] I used to be in this duo with this dude. We uploaded a video to Facebook, and it got 10,000 views or something. That was pretty encouraging."
And the Australian native admitted he feels like he has a "weird superpower" where he can make his biggest dreams come true.
LAROI said when asked if he dreamed of performing on 'Saturday Night Live' as a kid: "Yeah, of course. I feel like everything that I’m doing, I imagined when I was a kid. I feel I have some weird superpower where I can just think s*** and then it happens."
On the surreal experience of performing with Miley on the late-night sketch show and having a picture with the 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker and tech mogul Elon Musk backstage, he added: "'SNL' was pretty f****** crazy. I remember taking a picture with me, Miley, and Elon [Musk] and looking at [it] before I posted it, like, 'Yo, what the f*** is going on in this picture?' It was the most random group of people ever."
