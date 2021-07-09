The Kid LAROI admitted he has no idea how Justin Bieber first heard of him but was thrilled with the star reached out to him via Instagram.
The Kid LAROI started working with Justin Bieber after the superstar slid into his DMs.
The 17-year-old rapper - who has collaborated on 'Unstable' and 'Stay' with Bieber, 27 - admitted he has no idea how Justin first heard of him but was thrilled with the star reached out to him via Instagram.
He told NME: "I actually never asked him how he found my s***. He just DM’d me one day on Instagram and was just like, ‘You got the sauce’, and I responded back and was like, ‘Yo, what’s up? I’m a big fan’. He liked my message and that was it from there.
"Two months later he DM’d me again and was like, ‘Hey, what’s your number? I think I have the right song for us. Let me send it to you.’ He sent [‘Unstable’] to me and I was like, ‘This s***’s crazy’, went [and] wrote the verse, sent it back, and that was that.”
LAROI - whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard - revealed that 'Stay' was not planned but he knew it was perfect for Justin.
He said: "I’ve had ‘Stay for about a year now. I was over at my friend Blake’s [Slatkin] house. It was me, Blake, my boy Omer [Fedi] and Charlie Puth. We were all just hanging out, and Charlie went over to the keyboard and just started playing stuff…and what he played was the ‘Stay’ [melody], and I was like, ‘What’s that?’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, no, I’m just f****** around.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. Pull up a Pro Tools session, record this s***, this s***'s fire.’ It was probably the most organic way of making a song I’ve ever done – ever.
"One day I was just listening to it and was like, f***, Justin would sound perfect on this.
“So I actually pulled up to the studio that he works at, and I just came with the f****** file. I was like, ‘You ready?’ and he was like, ‘Yup’. And he just did it. He just went into the booth and just freestyled the s*** off top; it was the craziest s***. I was like, ‘Yo, this guy’s out of his mind.'
"He’d be like, ‘Yo, do you like this? Is this good?’ And I’d be like, ‘Just keep going. Keep f****** going. Just shut up and keep f****** going'."
