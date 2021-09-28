The Kid LAROI has parted ways with Scooter Braun and will now be managed by Adam Leber of Rebel Management.
The Kid LAROI is no longer managed by Scooter Braun.
The 'Stay' hitmaker - who released the mega-hit with another of the talent agent's clients, Justin Bieber - has amicably ended his contract with Scooter's SB Projects, Billboard reports.
LAROI - whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard - will now be represented by Adam Leber at Rebel Management.
Meanwhile, the 18-year-old star recently revealed he started working with Justin after the superstar slid into his DMs.
The music star - who also collaborated with the 27-year-old singer on the track 'Unstable' - admitted he has no idea how Justin first heard of him but was thrilled when the 'Peaches' hitmaker reached out to him via Instagram.
He said: "I actually never asked him how he found my s***. He just DM’d me one day on Instagram and was just like, ‘You got the sauce’, and I responded back and was like, ‘Yo, what’s up? I’m a big fan’. He liked my message and that was it from there.
"Two months later he DM’d me again and was like, ‘Hey, what’s your number? I think I have the right song for us. Let me send it to you.’ He sent [‘Unstable’] to me and I was like, ‘This s***’s crazy’, went [and] wrote the verse, sent it back, and that was that.”
LAROI revealed that 'Stay' was not planned but he knew it was perfect for Justin.
He said: "I’ve had ‘Stay for about a year now. I was over at my friend Blake’s [Slatkin] house. It was me, Blake, my boy Omer [Fedi] and Charlie Puth. We were all just hanging out, and Charlie went over to the keyboard and just started playing stuff…and what he played was the ‘Stay’ [melody], and I was like, ‘What’s that?’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, no, I’m just f****** around.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. Pull up a Pro Tools session, record this s***, this s***'s fire.’ It was probably the most organic way of making a song I’ve ever done – ever.
"One day I was just listening to it and was like, f***, Justin would sound perfect on this.
“So I actually pulled up to the studio that he works at, and I just came with the f****** file. I was like, ‘You ready?’ and he was like, ‘Yup’. And he just did it. He just went into the booth and just freestyled the s*** off top; it was the craziest s***. I was like, ‘Yo, this guy’s out of his mind.'
"He’d be like, ‘Yo, do you like this? Is this good?’ And I’d be like, ‘Just keep going. Keep f****** going. Just shut up and keep f****** going'."
