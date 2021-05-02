Having just released their first music for more than two years, The Ghibertins are set fair to embark on the next stage of their musical career. The Ghibertins released their promising, well received, debut album back in late 2017 but have only released an acoustic single, I'm War, since. The Italian band, consisting of Alessio (voice & acoustic guitar), Lorenzo Rivabella (electric guitar), Lorenzo Di Blasi (keys) Marco “Marva” Vaghi (drums) and Luca Losio (bass) have taken inspiration from their home town on their latest release, 20149 Milano. Alessio developed the content of the song following bouts of homesickness he felt whilst on a trip to Guangzhou, China. 20149 - Milano is the first single to be lifted from the forthcoming album, The Life & Death of Joh Doe, due for release in January 2022. Ahead of what is likely to be a busy period for The Ghibertins we caught up with them to find out what they're up to.

The Ghibertins - Photo credit, ABOF

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

We don’t like to stick to a particular sound as we think it’s quite boring. We prefer to try to develop a precise feeling and see what happens. We always try to be empathetic.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

Being an Italian band that sings in English.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

It’s a career that puts your heart and mind on the line. You’re constantly judged in few seconds by people that don't have the time to listen. In a scale from 1 to 10 we would say a $%&/! 11!!!!

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

It’s extremely important. Intellectual freedom will always prevail in our everyday choices. It’s better to be nobody and free, rather than being somebody following someone else’s choices.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

In order to write the Album, Alessio (singer) took a theatrical course as he wanted to build the character from scratch. We wanted to develop a concept album based on a story of an everyday character, developing a song for every decade of his life. We took influences from our lives, from our past and from our hopes and fears from our future.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

Justin Vernon from Bon Iver (he is) a visionary.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

Being recognized abroad. Not a lot of Italian bands succeeded in this goal.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

Well, considering this period is extremely uneasy. Touring. We miss playing live so much.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

We will release 3 singles and tons of brand-new material. Live videos, live footage, covers, official videos, gigs and some interesting spoilers about our forthcoming concept album.