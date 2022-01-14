Music production is a skill that requires practice and time to hone. Music producers can often spend years perfecting their craft before they feel like they are ready to produce music for the masses. There are many things you can do in order to improve your music production skills, from using the right equipment to practicing techniques such as layering vocals or adding effects, but one of the best ways is simply by listening more. Music producers will often study their favorite songs and try to replicate them on their own workstations, which has been shown time and again to be a great way of developing new skills!

Image credit: Unsplash

Talk to a professional

This advice is working for any profession, I’m sure, but it is especially important for Music Producers. If you have the opportunity to talk to a professional in your industry about their experiences and work practices I highly recommend taking this up!

Example: When I was starting out as an amateur Music Producer, one of my favorite pieces of advice that stuck with me came from working with online mixing. I discovered many production tips from mixing engineers that still help me.

Experiment with New Things in Your Productions

One of the best things about music production is that you can experiment with new sounds and techniques as much as you want. Don’t be afraid to try something new in your next song, even if it doesn’t work out perfectly. You might end up discovering a new sound or technique that you love!

Example: In this song, I experimented with using reversed cymbals as percussion over the top of the beat. It didn’t quite turn out how I wanted it to, but I learned from my mistakes and applied what I learned to future productions.

Use Music Production Forums

If you want to learn more about music production, one of the best things you can do is join a music production forum. There are many forums out there that are dedicated to discussing various aspects of music production, and they can be a great place to ask questions, get feedback on your work, or just chat with other producers.

Example: I’ve been a member of the Bedroom Producers Forum for over two years now, and it’s been an invaluable resource when it comes to learning new techniques and getting feedback on my work.

Watch Music Production Tutorials

In addition to joining a music production forum, another great way to learn more about music production is by watching tutorials. There are many great online resources that allow you to watch qualified producers teach their techniques and tricks, so if you want to improve your skills be sure to check out some of these videos!

Example: Music Production Tutorials have been an excellent resource for me when it comes to learning new things about music production, especially in regards to using effects. I’ve learned a ton from the tutorials on this site!

Improve Your Music Production by Listening More

One of the best things you can do to improve your music production skills is simply by listening more. Music producers will often study their favorite songs and try to replicate them on their own workstations, which has been shown time and again to be a great way of developing new skills!

Example: In this song, I studied my favorite artists and tried replicating some of the techniques they use in order to develop my skillset further. It was an excellent learning experience!

Use Music Theory When You Produce Music

Music theory plays a big role when it comes to music production, so if you want to learn how different scales interact with each other or how chords progress over time, you should definitely check out some music theory resources. Music production is all about creating the perfect soundscape to compliment your lyrics and vocals, so learning more about how chords progress over time will help you in this regard!

Example: Music Theory for Music Producers has been an invaluable resource when it comes to understanding chord progression in my own work. I’m much better at writing songs that flow well now than I was before joining this forum!

Do Some Research Into Different Music Genres

One of the best ways to improve your music production skills is by studying different genres of music. If you want to learn new techniques or develop a deeper understanding of what makes certain sounds work together then listening carefully to a lot of different music is a great way to do this. Music production isn’t just about creating the perfect beat, it’s also very much about knowing what makes certain genres work well together! Example: I love Pop Music and Electronic Music, so learning how they work from studying these two genres has been incredibly beneficial for my own productions.

Thank you for reading our blog post. Music production tips. Please feel free to share this blog post on social media if you found it helpful!