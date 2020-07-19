The Cure's new album is their ''most intense, saddest, most dramatic and most emotional record''.

Keyboard player Roger O'Donnell revealed he and frontman Robert Smith didn't want to release another album unless it lived up to their high expectations and he is confident that their latest release will please the fans.

He told Classic Pop magazine: ''Four years ago, I said to Robert, 'We have to make one more record. It has to be the most intense, saddest, most dramatic and most emotional record we've ever made, and then we can just walk away from it.' He agreed. Listening to the demos, it is that record. I think everybody will be happy with it. The problem is, it's 12 years since the last album so it becomes precious. When you've got a back catalogue like The Cure, it's a lot to live up to. Robert has said, 'if The Cure say any more, it had better be important and it had better be f***ing good'. It is, it's going to be an amazing record. I just suggest a little patience.''

And Roger - who is releasing his own solo album '2 Ravens' on July 24 - revealed that he only accepted how huge The Cure are when they headlined Glastonbury again last year.

He explained: ''We've obviously been a big band for a long time, but last year was quite weird. To English people The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a bit of a laugh, treating bands like they're hockey teams who've won a tournament. But it's a big deal in the States. The day after we headlined Glastonbury, I thought, 'Wow, we're a big band! We've headlined Glastonbury!' It went to my head for about five minutes, and I could understand how a young band could lose the plot after a show like that. But then I drove back to Devon. Every day at 4pm, I see my neighbour Geoff for tea at his dairy farm. As we always do, we asked each other about our day. That was an interesting contrast.''