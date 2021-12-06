The Cure have revealed details of a 44-date UK and European tour that will take place in 2022.
The Cure have announced a 44-date UK and European tour for 2022.
The 'Friday I'm In Love' band will kick off in Riga, Latvia on October 6 before concluding five arena shows in Britain at London's SSE Arena on December 11.
Fans will be treated to a 135 minute show and a "67 minute" new album has also been mooted which would mark the group's first record since 2008's '4:13 Dream'.
The group have confirmed that the line-up for the tour will feature bassist Simon Gallup, who said in August that he had left the band "with a slightly heavy heart" as he was "fed up of betrayal". Two months later, however, he appeared to confirm that he had re-joined The Cure.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday (10.12.21) and the group will be supported at all shows by The Twilight Sad.
Frontman Robert Smith previously suggested that their next two albums will be their final full-length releases as the 'Just Like Heaven' group have invested a lot of emotional energy into their new work.
The 62-year-old musician said: "The new Cure stuff is very emotional.
"It’s 10 years of life distilled into a couple of hours of intense stuff.
"And I can’t think we’ll ever do anything else. I definitely can’t do this again."
The Cure 2022 UK Tour Dates:
4 December – Glasgow Ovo Hydro
6 December – Leeds First Direct Arena
7 December – Birmingham Utilita Arena
8 December – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
11 December– London The SSE Arena Wembley
