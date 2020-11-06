Today we celebrate 31 years since the release of Siouxsie Sioux and Budgie's collaborative second album under The Creatures moniker, Boomerang. Another exotica themed record that may sound by the title as though it has Aboriginal influences, but was actually largely recorded in southern Spain.

The Creatures - Boomerang

Following the critical acclaim of their debut album Feast in 1983, there were high expectations for the follow-up. Critics couldn't get enough of this Siouxsie And The Banshees spin-off and their avant-garde, sensual and tropical sound, and Boomerang only brought that aesthetic to a higher level with more blues and flamenco influences.

The Creatures brought producer Mike Hedges back, flying him to Cádiz in Andalusia to record vocals and most of the instruments, later adding brass arrangements at a London studio to solidify that bluesy vibe that can be heard prominently on tracks like Killing Time, Willow and Pluto Drive. Jeff Buckley was notably a huge fan of Killing Time, performing multiple covers between the years 1992 and 1995.

The two singles from Boomerang were Standing There and Fury Eyes; the former about walking down the street and being on edge about what sort of abuse might be thrown at you, the latter about inspired by Philip Ridley's 1989 novel In the Eyes of Mr. Fury.

Critics praised Siouxsie's vocal ability, and had plenty of compliments with regards to the inventive sound and imaginative blend of genres that still managed to maintain that gothic edge that Siouxsie and the Banshees are so famous for.

The Creatures' next album would not be released until 10 years later with the more alt-rock and electronic sound of Anima Animus. Between those, however, they would unveil their 1997 compilation A Bestiary Of which included remastered recordings of Feast and their Wild Things EP. But while Boomerang sometimes gets lost in music history, it's certainly one of those deserving of a anniversary celebration.