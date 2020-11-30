A major new art prize inspired by music has been launched in the UK.

The Concord Art Prize is open to artists of all levels across the country, with people being invited to create visual art inspired by the Concord Music Publishing catalogue, which includes tracks from the likes of Krept & Konan, Pink Floyd and Mark Ronson.

Concord writer Joan Armatrading said: "Art and music have always intertwined - that’s why I'm excited that my music can help to interpret an aspect of the art that Concord is bringing to the public."

The winner of the Concord Art Prize will receive £10,000 in 2021, and the judging panel includes the likes of Ali Hillman and Mark Ronson.

Ali said: "This is a fantastic initiative that encourages a wide spectrum of creatives to participate. Exposure through a curated exhibition at a leading art space, coupled with access to art world specialists makes the Concord Art Prize an invaluable opportunity."

Ali also looks at the prize as a "unique and positive message for lovers of art and music".

Ali said: "Anyone hoping to carve a path in contemporary art will be welcomed by their fellow creatives from the music industry who have provided the catalyst for this prize. A unique and positive message for lovers of art and music everywhere."

Submissions for the prize can be made via www.concordartprize.com, but they are set to close on January 31.

For the first-ever visual Concord Art Prize, artists have been invited to submit proposals based on the following songs:

1. Pink Floyd:

The Great Gig in the Sky

2. Mark Ronson feat. YEBBA:

Don’t Leave Me Lonely

3. Joan Armatrading:

Love & Affection

4. Rodgers and Hammerstein:

My Favorite Things

5. Steve Reich:

Music for 18 Musicians

6. Stravinsky:

The Rite of Spring

7. Newley & Bricusse:

Pure Imagination

8. Ray Barretto:

A Deeper Shade of Soul

9. Lyra:

New Day (Jackie Lomax)

10. Krept & Konan:

Broski