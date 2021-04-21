The BRIT Awards 2021 has teamed up with Amazon Music on a new podcast series called BRITs Top Table.
The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard will launch a podcast this week.
Ahead of the music awards ceremony on May 11, the BRITs Top Table with Mastercard series has been unveiled.
Starting on Friday (23.04.21), comedian and broadcaster, Sideman, and comedian and screenwriter, Munya Chawawa - the latter of whom presented The BRITs red carpet coverage and the international live-stream with Patricia Bright last year - will co-host the eight-episode series on Amazon Music.
They will be joined on the first episode by BRITs Rising Star winner Griff and broadcaster Jordan North.
A press release states that the podcast will feature "exciting and diverse voices in British music speaking about their own experiences and the music they love."
The upcoming ceremony, which will return to The O2 arena in London, sees Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Joel Corry lead the way with three nominations each.
Jack Whitehall is back as the host for a fourth year in a row.
Confirmed performers include Dua, Arlo, Griff and Headie One.
The former recently teased that her BRITs performance is set to be London-themed.
Dua is shortlisted for three prizes; Female Solo Artist, British Single with Mastercard for her hit 'Physical' and Mastercard Album for second LP 'Future Nostalgia'.
And the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker has hinted at what fans can expect from her eagerly-awaited performance, though she wasn't willing to give too much away.
Appearing on BBC Radio 2 this week, she spilled: "The theme is London. It's a little bit of a taste of everything. I am really rubbish at talking in code so I will stop there before I make a mess of it."
Speaking of her return to the BRITs stage, Dua had said in a statement: “I am so excited to be returning to perform for you all at The BRITs this year. It’s going to be truly special to be back on stage in the UK.”
Amazon Music will be premiering an exclusive preview from BRITs Top Table with Mastercard tomorrow night (22.04.21) on the Amazon Music UK Twitch channel - tune in from 6pm BST.
The full episodes will be available every Friday in the Amazon Music app.
