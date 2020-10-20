'The Batman' will use innovative virtual production technology from 'The Mandalorian' to create epic backgrounds in real time.
'The Batman' will use innovative virtual production technology from 'The Mandalorian'.
The upcoming DC Comics blockbuster is set to harness the live action 'Star Wars' show's LED wall to boost its own filming.
As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Industrial Light & Magic chief creative officer Rob Brewdow has revealed the virtual production would be used for select scenes in Matt Reeves' Batman movie.
In 'The Mandalorian', the technology allowed the team to render virtual backgrounds in real time using a game engine, which allowed scenes in very different locations to be shot on the same soundstage.
This cut down on having to wait months for a post-production team to create the backgrounds after actors had shot their scenes.
ILM, 'The Mandalorian' filmmaker Jon Favreau and cinematographer Greig Fraser were instrumental in using the tech, and the latter with be involved in 'The Batman', which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
Earlier this year, he suggested the production could be used in "almost every film" in the future.
He explained: "I see a world where almost every film will use this technology in some way, shape or form.
"Be it from a $250 million blockbuster down to a $2 million independent movie using it for one sequence that they dry hire a studio that’s already been built and they get in there like a location.
"So I believe when the technology kicks on and gets widely adopted, when people understand what it can do, I believe it’ll be used quite a lot.”
'The Batman' - which will also star the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell - is currently in production, and the Warner Bros. movie is expected to be released in March 2022.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
We truly are living some "Strange Days" right now, so The Struts' third output feels like one of the most appropriate albums we've heard all year.
Yungblud goes from shouting about the underrated youth to preaching sexual liberation in the video for his newest song 'Cotton Candy', which is as...
The Stone Roses' frontman Ian Brown has baffled his Twitter followers with his COVID-denying outburst.
Reality stars seem to be making their mark by hitting the recording studio.
As October symbolises the start of Black History Month in the UK; we take a look at some of the most influential black musicians of all time.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
In a post-apocalyptical Earth inhabited by only the few humans who survived the viral pandemic...
Caesar was the world's first genetically modified ape, who was more than let down by...
Earth has become a post-apocalyptic nightmare inhabited by the few survivors of a virus that...
Nearing a decade after a massive percentage of human civilisation was destroyed after a virus...