Cheese, gin, classic chocolate and even ice cream treats, here's the best advent calendars for food lovers.

With the festive season almost upon us, choosing an advent calendar has become just as exciting as unwrapping Christmas presents! From make-up to cheese, toys to beauty products and not forgetting classic chocolate, there really is something for everyone.

In part two of our count down to advent, here's our round up of the best calendars for food lovers.

1. Pierre Marcolini

It’s a fairytale countdown this year for Pierre Marcolini’s signature calendar, which has been handmade in Brussels. The beautiful box is every bit as luxurious and special as the chocolates inside, which combine the famous treats with new seasonal creations. Costing £49 for the 24-piece box, it’s available from the Pierre Marcolini boutique, counters in Harrods and Marylebone and online at eu.marcolini.com

2. 12 Gins of Christmas Advent Calendar

An ideal opportunity to mix up your festive tipple, this Christmas countdown features 5cl bottles from Whitley Neill, J.J. Whitley and Liverpool Gin in a wide variety of flavours including violet, rose petal, rhubarb & ginger, and elderflower. It’s priced £45.95 from https://www.amazon.co.uk/Halewood-Wine-Spirits-Christmas-Calendar/dp/B07K8QQTHQ

3. Montezuma's

Proving that vegan chocolate doesn’t mean having to compromise on taste, Montezuma’s Like No Udder (£8.99) calendar is every bit is creamy and delicious as their standard Milk Chocolate (£9.99) one. They’ve also got the Absolute Black Vegan (£9.99) for dark chocolate lovers wanting a dairy-free fix. Their full range of advent calendars are available in store and at https://www.montezumas.co.uk/

4. Cheese Calendar

It wouldn’t be Christmas without cheese and fortunately, So Wrong It’s Nom are back for the fourth year running with their calendar. They’ve made it smaller to fit in the fridge door and cut down on plastic packaging but there’s still 24 great wrapped portions of cheese - including five new additions - such as Double Gloucester, Derby with Sage and Red Leicester from the Illchester cheese range. It costs £8 from retailers including Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Waitrose, Morrisons, Ocado, Booths, and Amazon UK.

5. Little Moons Mochi Calendar

In a world first, Little Moons are offering up their delicious mochis in an advent calendar. There are 24 of the Japanese ice cream desserts in a variety of flavours, including passionfruit & mango, honey roasted pistachio, coconut and vegan chocolate. The calendars cost £40 and are available to buy from Little Moons pop-up stores in Selfridges and Westfield Shepherds Bush.

6.Christmas with Beanies

Liven up your morning coffees with Beanies’ advent offering. The famed flavour company offer 22 days with two stick sachets in various combinations, and behind the other two doors you’ll find a jar of Christmas flavoured coffee in mystery flavours. It’s £20 and available at https://beaniesflavourco.co.uk/product/advent-calendar/

7. Cadbury’s White Chocolate Calendar

Is it even Christmas without a Cadbury’s countdown? The classic festive design is, thankfully, still here this year, and even better, you can also get your hands on a white chocolate version. It’s exclusive to ASDA and costs £2.19.

8. Niederegger Carousel

For a twist on the classic chocolate calendar, the super-indulgent 25 window carousel design from Niederegger features marzipan, truffles and pralines – and even better, you don’t just get one every day! It’s priced at £35 and available at https://www.johnlewis.com/niederegger-marzipan-advent-calendar-500g/p4981364

9. Ladurée Advent Calendar

Luxurious and festive, bring the Parisian tea room into your own home with this decadent delight. Behind each of the 24 doors in the limited-edition calendar is a sweet treat such as calissons, caramel bonbons, nougats and chocolates. It’s available in store or at https://www.laduree.co.uk/354264/advent-calendar.html and costs £35.

10. Mummy Meagz Vegan Calendar

Proof that vegan products don’t need to be expensive, drab, or compromise on taste, Mummy Meagz’ 24-day countdown costs just £4.99 and features high quality smoove moove dairy-free chocolate, and a fun colourful snowman and robin design on the outside. It is available exclusively to Holland & Barrett, in store and online at https://www.hollandandbarrett.com/shop/product/mummy-meagz-vegan-24-day-advent-calendar-60045424.