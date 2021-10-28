The MOBOs are returning this year.

The UK's biggest celebration of Black music and culture will be back on December 5 at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the West Midlands.

The 2020 event went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers have confirmed the live show will take place in all its glory this winter.

Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO of MOBO Group, said: "In 2020, we proudly did the unthinkable by producing an awards show amid a global pandemic, which was no easy feat. This year, we are delighted to be returning to a live format in the incredible city of Coventry. Over the past 24 years, the MOBO Awards has set a precedent for delivering memorable moments and iconic performances, and this year's ceremony will be no different. I can say for certain that the MOBO Awards on the 5th December is going to be the most significant event in UK Black culture this year. Stay tuned for announcements on the amazing live acts we are lining up as we have some very special performances up our sleeves."

Councillor George Duggins, Leader of Coventry City Council, added: "We are absolutely delighted to be the host city for the MOBO Awards as we feel Coventry is the perfect venue to welcome the UK's biggest celebration of Black music and culture. As a proud and modern multi-cultural city and one that has an excellent national reputation for successfully hosting major events, I'm sure the MOBO Awards will be another great success, and great that it's the first time they've been held in the Midlands too. Given the pride and our ambition that goes with the title of being UK City of Culture 2021, this partnership with MOBO and the Coventry Building Society Arena is yet another example of how Coventry is matching its ambition of being a major player in the country."

The MOBOs have once again teamed up with YouTube to broadcast the show via youtube.com/mobotv, plus a special will be broadcast on BBC One.

The 2020 awards saw Nines and Mahalia dominate.

The 'Airplane Mode' rapper took home the Album of the Year award for his LP, 'Crabs in a Bucket', as well as Best Hip Hop Act.

And Mahalia took home the Best Female Act prize and Best R&B/Soul Act.

Young T & Bugsey and Headie One won Song of the Year with their viral song 'Don't Rush'.

And the latter also took home Best Male Act, while Burna Boy was named Best International Act.

Elsewhere, Chunkz - who hosted proceedings with Maya Jama - won Best Media Personality and Aitch bagged the Best Newcomer prize.

Aside from music, filmmaker Steve McQueen was honoured with the Inspiration Award.

General admission tickets go on sale tomorrow (29.10.21) from 12pm BST via www.cbsarena.co.uk.