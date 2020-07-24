Lili Reinhart admitted she is furious with people who ''change the s*** out of their bodies to achieve a certain look that's physically impossible'' and doesn't think it sets a good example to young fans.
The 'Riverdale' actress admitted she is furious with people who ''change the s*** out of their bodies to achieve a certain look that's physically impossible'' and doesn't think it sets a good example to young fans.
She added to the Daily Mail newspaper's columnist Baz Bamigboye: ''That kind of surgery is very damaging to young women, who are looking online for inspiration. They go: 'I want a body like that!' But it's not real. They have to pay to look like that.
''Some people are blessed with beautiful bodies. Good for you. But let's not worship that.''
Meanwhile, Lili previously blamed photoshopping apps for causing people to develop ''eating disorders''.
The 23-year-old actress hit out at apps that let users slim down their arms, stomach, and thighs in images before posting them to social media, as she believes they contribute to unrealistic beauty standards and cause vulnerable people to develop unhealthy obsessions with their weight.
Posting on her Instagram Story about a particular app called BodyTune, she said: ''This is not okay. This is why people develop eating disorders. This is why social media has become hazardous to our health. This is why people have unrealistic expectations of their bodies.''
The actress then urged her followers not to use ''these kinds of apps'', and slammed anyone who does use them as ''adding to the problem''.
She added: ''If you photoshop your body, you are adding to this problem. This is how unrealistic standards of human bodies have been created - to the point where people alter their bodies surgically to achieve unattainable results. We are better than this.''
