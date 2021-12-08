Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join the cast of 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' alongside Channing Tatum.
Thandiwe Newton is in talks to join the cast of 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'.
The 49-year-old actress is set to star alongside Channing Tatum's Mike Lane in the third and final instalment of the franchise that focuses on the world of male stripping.
Steven Soderbergh, who directed the original 'Magic Mike' movie, is returning behind the camera for the latest flick in the series – which is loosely based on Channing's own experiences as an 18-year-old stripper in Florida.
The Hollywood heartthrob took to Twitter to confirm the news of the new movie, writing: "Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in."
In a statement, the 41-year-old actor said: "There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of 'Magic Mike' with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same."
Steven noted how he was inspired to make a third movie after watching 'Magic Mike Live', the spin-off show that premiered in London in 2018.
He said: "As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said, ‘We have to make another movie.’
"Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realised."
Thandiwe previously confessed that she gets "upset" when she has to film violent action scenes, despite having appeared in movies such as 'Mission: Impossible 2' and 'The Chronicles of Riddick'.
The 'Crash' star said: "I'm puny. I get upset about doing fight stuff. I mean, I've gotta admit, I really do.
"I'm a really good shot. And whenever I'm in a shooting gallery with dudes, I'm always the one that's like, 'Bang, bang, bang.' And I don't want to, because I don't want them being all weird and ego with me and I am a really good shot because I don't care.
"Because guys, when they shoot, they try too hard. The secret to shooting is not to try too hard. The secret to shooting is not to try hard, to allow it. I mean, I can't tell you how weird that is, but it's true.
"But I hate violence. You can't resolve things with violence. It doesn't work, right?"
