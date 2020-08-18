Tess Holliday has hit out at the double standards of the fashion industry, after she was put on ''worst dressed lists'' for a dress which is now being lauded online.

The 35-year-old model wore a pink dress patterned with strawberries by designer Lirika Matoshi on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards back in January, but the look proved to a miss with many fashion critics who named her as one of the ''worst dressed'' stars of the evening.

In recent months, the same dress has become a viral sensation after it was featured in several TikTok videos, and Tess has now accused society of ''hating fat people'', as she believes the only reason people didn't like her dress originally was because of her weight.

Sharing TikTok footage and images of herself in the Strawberry Midi Dress on social media, Tess wrote: ''I like how this dress had me on worst dressed lists when I wore it in January but now bc a bunch of skinny ppl wore it on TikTok everyone cares

''To sum it up: our society hates fat people, especially when we are winning. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Tess has become known for being an outspoken advocate for body positivity and plus-size fashion, and said earlier this year she ''loves'' herself more now than she ever did when she was slimmer.

She said: ''When I heard the term 'body positive' I thought: Wait! I don't have to hate myself?! The irony is, I was about 70 to 75 pounds lighter than I am now. I love myself now more than I did when I was smaller, because I just realised I could have the great life I wanted regardless of my size.''

And whilst Tess is ''comfortable'' being called ''fat'', she isn't okay with people using the term in a ''derogatory'' way against her.

She confessed: ''I think words do matter - there is power in words. I'm OK with being called plus size, I'm OK with being called fat.

''If someone is shouting that I'm fat in the street in a derogatory way, then obviously I'm not OK with that, but I'm comfortable using the adjective fat to describe myself, because I am fat.''