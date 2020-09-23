Teddi Mellencamp is not returning for the 11th season of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The 39-year-old star - who welcomed her third child with husband Edwin Arroyave, a daughter named Dove, into the world in February - took to Instagram to confirm she has been let go from the show after two years.

Teddi admitted she is devastated and feels like she's breaking up with someone.

In a video message, she said: ''Hey guys, just here, hangin' with baby Dove.

''I don't want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what's going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed.

''Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' ''Nah, I'm not going to do that -- that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show.''

The blonde beauty - who also has daughter Slate and son Cruz with Edwin - is going to focus on her family and has some ''exciting things ahead''.

She added: ''That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I'm pretty busy with this lil' nuggs.

''So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I'll see you soon.''

Teddi's exit from the Bravo show comes days after Denise Richards quit after just two seasons.

The 'World is Not Enough' actress admitted it was a ''really tough decision'' to leave.

The reality star - who Brandi Glanville has claimed pursued her - found the last series ''very challenging'' and she did go ''back and forth'' with the decision, before ultimately deciding to leave the show.

She said: ''It was actually a really tough decision. I've been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging. You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I'm glad that I did it though.''

Denise clashed with the majority of the rest of the cast in the wake of fellow 'Housewives' star Brandi claiming they had slept together, an allegation denied by the actress.