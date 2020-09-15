Taylor Hanson and his wife are expecting their seventh child.

The 'MMM Bop' singer has confirmed he and his spouse Natalie are set to become parents of seven, with a new baby due by the end of the year.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote alongside a photo of him and his wife: ''The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December. #2020 (sic)''

Whilst in a statement to People magazine, the singer songwriter added: ''Our family is thrilled to be welcoming a new member later this year. More than ever, we are especially grateful for this fresh wave of joy.''

Natalie also took to her own social media to share the happy news, writing alongside the same photo as Taylor shared: ''Biggest little surprise in a long time. Baby number seven coming this December (sic)''

Taylor and Natalie are parents to Jordan, 17, Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 11, Wilhelmina, seven, and Claude, 21 months.

Meanwhile, Taylor previously insisted, before the arrival of another baby, that he couldn't wait to add one more person to their ''tribe''.

Speaking after they found out they were expecting their sixth child, he said at the time: ''Natalie and I have always kept a love of adventure and pursuit of rich experiences at the heart of our family. There's no greater adventure than welcoming a sixth little person to our tribe ... We'll definitely have a little bit of quiet time when the baby's born, thankfully, but the life train will continue to move quickly so we'll be excited to introduce them to this family they're entering, which is pretty much on the move all the time.''

And seven certainly runs in the family as Taylor and his siblings Isaac and Zac - who sing together in the band Hanson - are three of seven kids.