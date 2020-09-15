'MMM Bop' singer Taylor Hanson and his wife are expecting their seventh child.
Taylor Hanson and his wife are expecting their seventh child.
The 'MMM Bop' singer has confirmed he and his spouse Natalie are set to become parents of seven, with a new baby due by the end of the year.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote alongside a photo of him and his wife: ''The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December. #2020 (sic)''
Whilst in a statement to People magazine, the singer songwriter added: ''Our family is thrilled to be welcoming a new member later this year. More than ever, we are especially grateful for this fresh wave of joy.''
Natalie also took to her own social media to share the happy news, writing alongside the same photo as Taylor shared: ''Biggest little surprise in a long time. Baby number seven coming this December (sic)''
Taylor and Natalie are parents to Jordan, 17, Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 11, Wilhelmina, seven, and Claude, 21 months.
Meanwhile, Taylor previously insisted, before the arrival of another baby, that he couldn't wait to add one more person to their ''tribe''.
Speaking after they found out they were expecting their sixth child, he said at the time: ''Natalie and I have always kept a love of adventure and pursuit of rich experiences at the heart of our family. There's no greater adventure than welcoming a sixth little person to our tribe ... We'll definitely have a little bit of quiet time when the baby's born, thankfully, but the life train will continue to move quickly so we'll be excited to introduce them to this family they're entering, which is pretty much on the move all the time.''
And seven certainly runs in the family as Taylor and his siblings Isaac and Zac - who sing together in the band Hanson - are three of seven kids.
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
An interview with Indian-electronic artist Soumik Datta.
Nearly two and a half years since the release of her arresting debut album 'On Hold', Fenne Lily returns with her second album 'Breach'.
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...