Tati Gabrielle loves playing villains after her role as antagonist Jo Braddock in 'Uncharted'.
Tati Gabrielle loves playing villains.
The 26-year-old actress stars in 'Uncharted' as the mercenary Jo Braddock and admits she enjoys getting to play antagonistic characters as it challenges her as a performer.
Tati told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's funny because I feel every actor wants to play a villain at some point. It's one of the most fun things that you can do. It's always fun to be the bad guy. It's a fun acting challenge to try to make people hate you. How could you be so bad that you make people like and love hating you?"
Despite her fondness for evil characters, Tati admits she is wary of being typecast as a villain after playing an antagonist in the TV series 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'.
She said: "I don't want to say I'm typecast because I hope that I'm never typecasted, but I never thought that it would be something that would permeate like that – that people would continue to see me as a villain.
"I feel it's something that has come to me and I've stepped to it and said, 'OK, yeah, let's try this.'"
Tati continued: "I think that though after 'Uncharted' I probably won't take another character like this for a while. I want to keep variety in my abilities and what I'm able to show and what I'm able to challenge myself with."
The star is pleased that female villains are given greater representation on screen and hopes that Braddock serves as inspiration for other characters.
She said: "I hope to see the evolution of female villains in the way of seeing more characters like Braddock and beyond that, from start to finish hold their power, hold their stance in the world and go out with a fight."
'Push The Sky Away', the fifteenth studio album from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, was released on February 18th 2013 and represented a pivotal moment...
Here are the full winners from this year's BRIT Awards.
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...