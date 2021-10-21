Tan France owns more than 50 coats.

The 'Queer Eye' star loves buying new outerwear but just adds the pieces to the others in his wardrobe, rather than replacing out old garments.

He told Page Six Style: “Coats are the thing I buy more than anything else, other than footwear.

“I’d say I have at least 50-70 pieces of outerwear, but over 20-30 of those I’ve had for over five years and still wear each fall and winter.”

Tan's shopping struggle to find the perfect coat has inspired his new seven-piece genderless outerwear collection Was Him.

He explained: “If I wanted chic, well-fitting longer coats, I always had to pop across to women’s departments of the store, as I could rarely find what I was looking for in the boring men’s departments.

“Being British, I’ve always loved structured tailoring, especially when it comes to outerwear. I’m now a dual citizen, and married to a Wyoming rancher, so I wanted to bring that duality to this debut collection.

“You’ll see details like the ombré green patch pockets and the [colour-blocking on the] navy coat, which represent the changing of the shades of grass to hay on my in-laws’ ranch."

Meanwhile, although the style expert insisted becoming a father to three-month-old Ismail - his first child with husband Rob France - hasn't changed his sense of fashion, he admitted he now carries a change of shirt everywhere with him.

He said: “Honestly, the only thing [fatherhood’s] done is encouraged me to keep a second shirt with me when I’m out and about, because my son Ismail spits up every now and then. Other than that, I haven’t really toned down my style.

“I want my son to look at me as he grows, and to see that making an effort with your style can really help your self-esteem, so I don’t plan on changing my ways any time soon.”