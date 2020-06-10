Tan France is now ''officially'' a US citizen.

The 37-year-old fashion designer was born and raised in Doncaster, England, but after moving out to America to forge a career, he has now revealed he has been granted citizenship in the US.

Sharing the news on social media, he wrote: ''A few minutes ago, I officially became an U.S citizen!! For me, this is monumental. It's something I've been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional. (sic)''

The 'Queer Eye' star - who is married to illustrator Rob France - now plans to register to vote in the US, so he can head to the polling stations later this year to ''vote for the change'' he wants to see.

He added: ''And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Tan admitted earlier this year he doesn't plan on moving back to the UK after spending 14 years living in the US, because he doesn't think anything is being done to ''move forward'' and solve the problems of prejudice.

He explained: ''In interviews before, when people would say, 'Would you ever move back to the UK?' I'd say, 'Yeah, maybe.'

''[Now], it's a solid no. I suffered so much racism here and it's just not something I want to put myself through.

''I love this country, I love what it potentially represents, but I just think that until they solve this problem or move forward with it, where you just are not attacked every day, I'm not willing to be here.''

And asked if he finds life in the US easier, he added: ''I've never been called anything racist in the US. It's not once happened.''