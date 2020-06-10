Tan France is now ''officially'' a US citizen, after being granted his citizenship in the country on Tuesday (09.06.20).
Tan France is now ''officially'' a US citizen.
The 37-year-old fashion designer was born and raised in Doncaster, England, but after moving out to America to forge a career, he has now revealed he has been granted citizenship in the US.
Sharing the news on social media, he wrote: ''A few minutes ago, I officially became an U.S citizen!! For me, this is monumental. It's something I've been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional. (sic)''
The 'Queer Eye' star - who is married to illustrator Rob France - now plans to register to vote in the US, so he can head to the polling stations later this year to ''vote for the change'' he wants to see.
He added: ''And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Tan admitted earlier this year he doesn't plan on moving back to the UK after spending 14 years living in the US, because he doesn't think anything is being done to ''move forward'' and solve the problems of prejudice.
He explained: ''In interviews before, when people would say, 'Would you ever move back to the UK?' I'd say, 'Yeah, maybe.'
''[Now], it's a solid no. I suffered so much racism here and it's just not something I want to put myself through.
''I love this country, I love what it potentially represents, but I just think that until they solve this problem or move forward with it, where you just are not attacked every day, I'm not willing to be here.''
And asked if he finds life in the US easier, he added: ''I've never been called anything racist in the US. It's not once happened.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.