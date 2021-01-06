R&B star SZA has insisted she won't waste her time being "mad" at being snubbed at the Grammys two years ago.
SZA felt "free" after her 2018 Grammys snub.
The 'Love Galore' singer has insisted she won't waste any time being "mad" about losing the Best New Artist prize to Alessia Cara because "it's an older energy" to her now.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, she said: “I thought I was going to be a gymnast and a f****** business accountant somewhere. Or working at Nike corporate or some shit in Portland. Who knows, but something that involved a power suit. So it’s not a heavy burden.
“Once you’ve been nominated and lost, you’re very much free because you’re not concerned. I passed that threshold years ago – it’s an old energy to me. Why would I be mad?”
Following the release of her singles 'The Other Side' with Justin Timberlake and 'Good Days' last year, SZA teased of her upcoming music: "I'm making all different types of s*** every day from different places in my spirit."
Last May, the 30-year-old R&B star teased she had a "music dump" of 20 unreleased tracks from the past six years.
SZA - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - took to Twitter to hint at releasing the batch of songs.
She wrote: “So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it? Asking for me."
Asked to clarify how many songs makes up a "music dump", she responded to a follower: "Nah an Ep is like 4-5 songs .. a music dump would be like 20 from over the.l Course of the last 6 years (sic)"
Unfortunately for fans, SZA also confirmed that the deluxe edition of her debut studio album, 2017's 'Ctrl', is not going to be released.
She said: "It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and It didn't matter anymore started something new .. i was wrong lol (sic)"
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
'A Very She & Him Christmas' was released on October 24th, 2011.
As we reach the death throws of the protracted Brexit negotiations between The United Kingdom and Europe we thought we'd compile our own little...
The singer came under fire for her 10-day detox.
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...
A smart, witty script and a likable cast help overcome the deep-seated rom-com cliches the...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...
2011 will see the return of two very popular bears, Hundred Acre Wood resident Winnie...