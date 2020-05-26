SZA has announced she is contemplating putting out 20 unreleased songs she has stored up over the past six years.
SZA has teased she has a ''music dump'' of 20 unreleased tracks from the past six years.
The 29-year-old singer/songwriter - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - took to Twitter to hint at releasing the batch of songs.
She wrote: ''So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it? Asking for me.''
Asked to clarify how many songs makes up a ''music dump'', SZA responded to a follower: ''Nah an Ep is like 4-5 songs .. a music dump would be like 20 from over the.l Course of the last 6 years (sic)''
Unfortunately for fans, SZA also confirmed that the deluxe edition of 'Ctrl' is not going to be released.
She said: ''It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and It didn't matter anymore started something new .. i was wrong lol (sic)''
SZA's teaser for her unreleased songs comes after she revealed she has collaborated on new music with Sam Smith.
When asked during a Twitter Q&A with fans in January, ''Would u ever collab with Sam Smith?'', she replied, ''Salready done luv.''
And she also confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, telling fans: ''Now das already cut n recorded.''
SZA also confirmed that she will release new music in 2020, though this was pre-pandemic.
Another fan said: ''are we getting anything this year ma'am i'm STARVING,'' and she replied: ''I'd say the date me and punch jus discussed .. but that would stress me n build uneccesary pressure.. short answer is yes (sic)''.
SZA's latest feature saw her duet with Justin Timberlake on 'The Other Side' in February.
