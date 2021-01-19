SZA has seemingly teased new music from Lizzo.

The 'Good Days' hitmaker took to Twitter to share that the 'Truth Hurts' singer had played her "the best song" she's "ever heard", but she hasn't said whether it was new material from the Grammy-winner.

SZA wrote: “Lizzo really jus played me the best song I ever heard in my life. I’m crying lmao like really. (sic)"

Lizzo's last studio album was 2019's 'Cuz I Love You’.

Meanwhile, the 'Juice' singer recently admitted 2021 has already left her feeling "disappointed".

The US star confessed she already has a "broken heart", despite it being just a few weeks into the new year, but she is desperately "holding onto hope".

In a post on her Instagram account, she wrote: "2021 has already left me disappointed w a broken heart. I am holding onto hope but it's slipping through my grip. (sic)"

Back in December, Lizzo revealed she had a health kick after November "stressed her out".

The 32-year-old singer said: "As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case.

"In reality, November stressed me the f*** out, I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f***** my stomach up. And I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was."

Lizzo was proud of her results after the detox.

She added: "I'm so proud of myself, I'm proud of my results, my sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f****** body, my f****** skin, the whites of my eyes. Like, I feel and look like a bad bitch. And that's it. I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox.

"And I wanted to shared that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f*** they want with their body ... So next time you wanna come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f****** self and worry about your own body. (sic)"