'Sweet Magnolias' star Carson Rowland has hailed his friend and collaborator Taylor Castro as ''revolutionary''.

The 22-year-old singer and star of the hit Netflix romantic drama series has admitted he could never compare the 20-year-old singer-and-actress to ''cookie-cutter pop stars'' because she is so ''unique'', and he believes her ''influence might not be reached in [her] lifetime''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Carson said of his friend-and-collaborator: ''Taylor Castro strikes me as the artist whose career might not fully actualise till years - if not decades - from now.

''Although she will/has undoubtedly created a fanbase which continues to grow, the scope of her influence might not be reached in her lifetime or mine.

''Her work is so brilliant, unique, and almost revolutionary, that to compare her to these cookie-cutter pop-stars is downright disrespectful to her, to her music, and to her future.

''I'm honoured to be able to know her before the rest of the world does.''

Taylor has, in turn, hailed Carson ''beyond brilliant'' and gushed about how ''incredible'' it was to have him star in her recent music video for her song, 'Abyss'.

The 'Boyfriend Killer' actress hailed her pal - who she also recently teamed up with for his song 'Leave My Lonely Alone' - for pushing her to grow as an artist.

She said: ''Carson is my favourite person to collaborate with. Getting to work together in any capacity is always incredible because it not only strengthens our friendship, but it pushes me to improve my own craft whether that be writing, singing, or acting.

''Having him on set of the 'Abyss' music video was definitely special because he's been a major part of the song since the beginning.''

'Abyss' is available to stream now on all major streaming services.