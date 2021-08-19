Suzanne Somers has shared the secrets to maintaining her youthful looks.
Suzanne Somers says wearing "a little" make-up is part of her "self-esteem".
The 74-year-old actress and beauty guru has insisted looking her best every day helps to boost her morale.
Speaking in a video interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, she said: "A beauty regimen is so important as you age, because you want to present your best face not only to yourself and your husband or your family, but to the world. And to not take care of yourself means you don't value yourself. I comb my hair every day and I get dressed every day, and most days, put on a little eyeliner just to open up the eyes. It's part of my self-esteem to present the best face that I am capable of presenting."
The 'Three's Company' alum also revealed her biggest tip for women over the age of 50 is to not wear the same make-up they wore in their 20s.
She said: "The biggest beauty mistake women over 50 make that I see is continuing to do the make-up they did when they were in their 20s. Because at 50, 60, 70, 80, it starts looking thick and heavy because you have to put on more. Your lines aren't as defined as they were.
"We have cell phones. You can take a picture of yourself, and the cell phone pictures don't lie. And just see if what you're doing is working."
The health spokesperson and businesswoman added how the secret to maintaining her youthful "glow" is making sure she is looking after her hair and skin and eating healthy.
She added: "The best piece of advice that I could give women over 50 is what you put into life is what you get out of it. If you're not going to take care of yourself, it's going to show on your face, and on your body, and it's going to cause accelerated aging. So take good care of yourself. Feed yourself right. Use the right products on your hair and skin. It gives me this glow, this joy, that my purpose, that I'm doing the right thing with my life at the right time with my louder voice, which is such a privilege."
