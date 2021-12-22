Suga has said he will be part of BTS forever.
Suga will be in BTS until he dies.
The 28-year-old rapper - who has been part of the K-pop boyband since their 2013 launch - seems quite happy with his role in the group, claiming that he "just likes" BTS.
He said: "I think I’ll be in BTS until I die. I just like BTS"
However, the star went on note that despite being a key co-writer and co-producer for the band, it is unlikely that he will ever step out of the shadow of BTS to work solo.
He told Vogue Korea: "I’m often asked how I’d like to try producing [a group] But I don’t think I’d be able to. I don’t have that much responsibility to be responsible for someone else. I’ll always be a member of BTS. People have suggested I should become a full-time producer, but I don’t think I will. I’m not responsible enough to take responsibility for anyone. I like being part of BTS"
Meanwhile, as part of BTS, Suga has been nominated for for a 2022 Grammy under the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit summer single ‘Butter’ , which topped the charts in the US and reached #3 in the UK.
While the rapper - whose real name is Min Yoon-gi - does not have any "high expectations" for the event, he is still confident that they will win the coveted accolade.
in a translation of the interview, he said: "“I have a humble version and a confident version so which one should I do? Honestly, I don’t have high expectations. But I do think we’ll receive it!"
