'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski, who worked as a stuntman on 'The Matrix', feels that there should be an Academy Award recognising the work of stunt performers.
Chad Stahelski believes stuntmen should be recognised for their work at the Academy Awards.
The 'John Wick' director, who worked as Keanu Reeves' stunt double in 'The Matrix' franchise, feels that there should be an Oscar category for those who bring major action sequences to life on the big screen.
In an interview with DiscussingFilm, Chad said: ''If wardrobe, hair and makeup, certainly all the creative departments here are considered for Oscars, then yes, it makes perfect sense that the stunt department would be considered for an Oscar.''
The 51-year-old filmmaker added that he does not believe that stunt performers join the movie industry to be recognised with awards, but do it for the love of filmmaking and the adrenaline rush from the scenes they shoot.
Chad explained: ''Now, on a personal level, being a former stuntmen, second unit director, and all that stuff - for all the generations that were either before me, trained me, or current now - I don't know a single person in my 30 years of work that got into stunts to win an Oscar.
''Apart from all that, as a stunt community, I don't think we've ever been held back. I think we've done a pretty f***ing good job without being motivated by an award. It's always been a bit of a stunt person thing to be like, 'Look, I'm not doing it for the thanks'. You are, according to the song, the unsung hero. We're not doing it because we want to be celebrities.''
Stahelski admits that when he was carrying out big screen stunts the only approval he needed was from his fellow stunt professionals.
He said: ''I have three or four friends that I think are some of the best stunt performers on the planet. When they come to me and say, 'Hey, good job' or 'Hey, we liked your movie; we thought this is really cool.' On a personal level, that's all I need. I'm good.''
