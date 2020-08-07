Storm Keating formed an ''indescribable connection'' with her children after breastfeeding them.

The 38-year-old star gave birth to her second child, daughter Coco Knox, with her husband Ronan Keating in March and admits that breastfeeding her children is ''truly unlike anything else''.

Storm, who also shares son Cooper, three, with the Boyzone singer, told MailOnline: ''Some of the most magical moments I've shared with my kids are while breastfeeding.

''The way they look at you; their little smiles; that indescribable connection that is truly unlike anything else.''

The television producer, who was sharing her experiences to mark World Breastfeeding Week, acknowledged that breastfeeding isn't always plain sailing.

Storm said: ''Let's face it, it's not a walk in the park first time around and can be really difficult - getting the technique right, coping with the pain, engorgement and cracked nipples.''

She also sent a message of support to new mothers as they embark on their breastfeeding journeys.

Storm remarked: ''If you can get grit your teeth and break through those first few weeks until everything settles, it truly is one of the most amazing things in the world.

''Of course, not all women break through to the other side or simply can't breastfeed for various reasons, so I feel it's important to note that #worldbreastfeedingweek celebrates them and their stories too.

''We are all mummies doing our best to nourish our babies the best way we know we can.''

Ronan recently opened up about the ''bizarre'' birth of Coco Knox as his other children - Jack, 21, Missy, 19, and Ali, 14, who he shares with first wife Yvonne Connolly - were not present due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 43-year-old singer said: ''It was just Storm and I in the hospital with the bubba, so it was a bit weird.

''It was unique, it was bizarre to be honest... it was a bit weird to not have the other kids there. It's a weird time, the world is a mad place right now it's bananas.''