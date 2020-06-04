Steve Priest has died aged 72.

The bass guitarist and founding member of The Sweet passed away on Thursday (04.06.20), his family have confirmed in a statement.

Writing on the band's official Facebook page, the group shared: ''Dear Friends and Fans, we have very sad news - Please see the below statement from Steve Priest's family ... Love, Richie, Stevie, Mitch & Paulie ... 'It is with a heavy heart that we announce at 8:25am PT today, Steve Priest, founding member of The Sweet, passed away. He is survived by his wife, Maureen, three daughters, Lisa, Danielle & Maggie and 3 grandchildren, Jordan, Jade & Hazel.'''

After tributes flooded in to remember Steve, the band took to social media to thank their fans for their kind messages of support through such a difficult time as well as their longterm loyalty.

They added: ''Just a quick note to say 'Thank you' to everyone for the sincere condolences. We are very saddened but also very appreciative of your loyalty and kindness these many years. We may not be able to get back to everyone individually but please know Steve's family and the band are aware of and appreciate your thoughts ... The Sweet Team.''

The band - which had hits including 'Hell Raiser', 'Teenage Rampage' and 'The Ballroom Blitz' - formed in the late 1960s. Comprised of lead vocalist Brian Connolly, guitarist Andy Scott and drummer Mick Tucker, they went on to have a number of hits. When Brian left the band in the 1970s, Steve took over lead vocals until the group decided to disband just two years later.