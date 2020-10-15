Steve Madden has joined the launch of a diverse recruitment programme.

The fashion retailer has joined other high-end brands in the launch of the Hive Diversity programme, which gives them access to a diverse pool of candidates from over 200 colleges across the US.

Liz Rodbell, President of Steve Madden, said: “In the digital age, we have access to a lot of information, but it’s difficult to filter the information and find what you’re looking for.

“This problem is especially pervasive when recruiting, but Hive Diversity is providing a single space for Steve Madden to connect with outstanding students with diverse perspectives that are genuinely passionate about the work our company is doing. For us, this kind of partnership is absolutely invaluable.”

Students can download the programme through a mobile app and upload their information before taking a five-level course about finding a job and preparing for an interview.

They will then have access to apply for jobs and follows companies who also have their own profiles.

Jimmy Choo, Versace, Michael Kors, Saks Fifth Avenue as well as Steve Madden have all signed up for the app prior to its launch.

Hive Diversity charges brands an annual fee to be a part of the platform which varies based on the size of the company and the industry.

Founder of Hive Diversity, Byron Slosar added: “A brand like Versace can see all the students following them, [including] the demographic data on who is most interested in them. It’s about not just letting the students know these options are available to them, but preparing them for those careers as well.

“And the students are in control. We don’t show the brands anything that the student didn’t share with us explicitly. That’s also a way the students can show commitment and interest. It’s never too early to start talking about diversity. We want to connect diverse students with companies who will support them in their careers."