Steve Kazee's son is ''the brightest light in this darkest hour''.

The 44-year-old actor and singer - who has son Callum, two months, with his wife-to-be Jenna Dewan - paid tribute to his ''beautiful boy'' as he marked two months since the little tot was born into the world.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: ''My beautiful boy. I hope you see this someday and know that your daddy loves you better than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour. You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything. I will never stop trying to give you all that and more in return. I love you son! Happy 2 months Callum! (sic)''

Jenna and Steve announced they had welcomed their first child together in sweet matching posts in March to reveal they had called their son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside a picture of her cradling her baby son: ''And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ... Welcome to the world you little angel! ... Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20 (sic)''

Whilst Steve shared a picture of his little one holding his finger, as he wrote: ''In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child ... Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20 (sic)''

Prior to the baby's arrival, Steve previously admitted he was ''nervous'' about becoming a father, but was ''in awe'' of the fact that there's ''life growing'' inside of Jenna.

He said: ''I'm nervous as can be, but I'm trying to just be calm about it and know that we've been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we're going to be OK. There's no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we're beyond.

''We're very happy. It's an incredible experience. I'm, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there's a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.''