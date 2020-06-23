Damian Hurley shared a poignant image of the sky after his dad Steve Bing's tragic death.

The 'Kangaroo Jack' writer - who dated the 18-year-old model's mother Liz Hurley in the early 2000s - died this week aged 55 after falling from an apartment building in Los Angeles' Century City neighbourhood.

Although Damian is yet to comment on the heartbreaking news, he shared a short clip on his Instagram Story of a blue sky, some clouds and trees blowing in the wind.

Steve's publicist Michelle Bega confirmed his death to Sky News, admitting she was ''overwhelmed trying to process this unbelievable and sad event''.

Former United States president Bill Clinton led the tributes to the late screenwriter.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: ''I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace.''

Steve - who also had daughter Kira Bonder with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder - met actress Elizabeth in 2000, and following a brief split in 2001 they reconciled and had Damian in April 2002.

However, he once claimed he may not have been Damian's father.

He said in a statement: ''Ms Hurley and I were not in an exclusive relationship when she became pregnant. It is her choice to be a single mother.

''If indeed I am the father, I will be an extremely involved and responsible parent.''

But Elizabeth, 55, insisted the pair were ''still very much happy together'' when she found out she was expecting Damian.

She said: ''I loved Stephen enormously during the 18 months we were together.

''Contrary to erroneous reports, we were still very much happy together when I discovered I was pregnant.''

It was later confirmed that Steve was Damian's dad, following a DNA test.