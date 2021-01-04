Sterling K. Brown took advice from his female friends for his skincare routine.

The 44-year-old actor knew he needed to take his skincare to the next level when his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, also 44, his female pals introduced him to different products to give him healthy skin.

In a recent video interview with GQ titled '10 Things Sterling K. Brown Can't Live Without', he said: "I'm an actor, obviously, and you have to have some kind of skincare regime. Before, when you're a kid, whether it's just a Neutrogena or Noxzema, you do what you can. But then you get a little bit older, you find out some tricks, you marry somebody, you have female friends and they're like, 'Look, it's time for you to step up your game.'

"So, these products I find to be some of the best that I've ever used in my life. They are made by - get ready for the name butchered here - Biologique Recherche. I don't speak French but I want this company to know that I absolutely adore your product. This is the toner, P50, and they have a couple of moisturisers that I use as well. So big up to Biologique Recherche."

The 'This Is Us' star also incorporated a lip balm in his routine to help keep his "full-figured lips" from getting chapped as he hates to walk around with split lips.

He added: "Oh s***. I don't know if you guys have noticed but I am African-American. Not only am I African-American, but I'm an African-American with a sizeable mouth, full-figured lips, if you will, right? I'm cool with it just as long as you're cool with it. But here's the thing, you can't walk around with these things chapped. It's not a good look.

"So I got this Norwegian Formula Lip Moisturiser that I absolutely adore. What I love about it is that it fully moisturisers my lips without making them shiny, because big-ass shiny lips are not a good look. Let me tell you something, I gets no complaints."