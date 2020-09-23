Sterling K. Brown has urged people to be ''patient'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 44-year-old actor has insisted it will take time before ''life looks the way it was before'' the global health crisis, and said he wants to see people coming together to wait out the virus in exchange for a ''high quality of life for everyone'' once things return to normal.

He said: ''It's going to take a minute before life looks the way that it was before this virus, you got to be patient. And in that patience, you have to be creative in terms of how you interact with the community, whether it's in your backyard, outside with picnics and people bringing their own utensils or whatnot. There are ways that we can do it safely. It may take a little bit more mental energy, but hopefully, mental energy is worth a high quality of life for everyone that you love.''

Sterling is also keen to see more people looking out for one another by following health and safety measures such as using hand sanitiser and wearing a mask.

He added: ''I care enough about my fellow man to recognise that I could potentially be a carrier to someone that I love, to someone that I care about, to someone who has as much a right to life as anybody else. The idea that I could unconsciously or unwittingly affect them is something that horrifies me. And if there's something I can do, it's as simple as putting a mask on when I'm in the presence of someone that I care about them, why wouldn't I?''

The 'Black Panther' actor slammed the way mask wearing has turned into a ''political issue'', and told others to put their ''community'' first.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''Wearing a mask should in no shape, form or fashion, be a political issue. It's a health issue. It's a responsibility issue as a humanitarian. It's not just about you. It's about the whole community.''