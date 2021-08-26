Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass are to star in sci-fi movie 'Biosphere', and the latter has co-written the movie with Mel Eslyn, will make her directorial debut in the motion picture.
Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass are to star in sci-fi movie 'Biosphere'.
Mel Eslyn will make her directorial debut in the motion picture, and she has co-written the film with Duplass.
According to Variety, production on the project has wrapped.
Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps for now, but it is known that Duplass Brothers Productions and Zackary Drucker are producing the movie.
Brown is known for starring in the likes of NBC drama series 'This Is Us', and FX series 'The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story', as well as movie 'Black Panther'.
And the star previously admitted his boy was left upset by 'Black Panther' after his character N'Jobu's son Killmonger - played by Michael B. Jordan - died.
He said: "Here's a note to the wise. If you take your son to a movie where the character that plays your son dies, he may have a traumatic effect.
"When Killmonger died in the movie - first time in a movie, no, 'Pete's Dragon' was the first time he cried in a movie. This is the second time. But he was convulsing.
"I had to, like, pick him up, sit him on my lap and rock him and tell him it was gonna be OK. And afterwards, when we went to the after-party, he would not leave my side. He was like, 'When are we going home? We're going together. Until then, I'm not leaving you.' It was beautiful."
Brown - who has two children, Andrew, 10 and five-year-old Amaré - also voices Mattias in 'Frozen 2', and he previously admitted his kids were "not impressed" he is in the film.
He said: "They are impressed by it. They're not impressed that I'm in it.
"After it's over, I was like, 'You think daddy did a good job?' And my eight year old was like, 'Yeah, you were fine.' "
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...
Ethan and Sophie are going through some deep struggles in their relationship and decide that...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
When Tammy is late for work following an unlikely road accident, she is fired from...
Tammy's life seems to have just become an unfortunate string of events having been dismissed...
On November 22nd 1963 in Dallas, Texas, the hugely adored President John F. Kennedy was...