Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass are to star in sci-fi movie 'Biosphere'.

Mel Eslyn will make her directorial debut in the motion picture, and she has co-written the film with Duplass.

According to Variety, production on the project has wrapped.

Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps for now, but it is known that Duplass Brothers Productions and Zackary Drucker are producing the movie.

Brown is known for starring in the likes of NBC drama series 'This Is Us', and FX series 'The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story', as well as movie 'Black Panther'.

And the star previously admitted his boy was left upset by 'Black Panther' after his character N'Jobu's son Killmonger - played by Michael B. Jordan - died.

He said: "Here's a note to the wise. If you take your son to a movie where the character that plays your son dies, he may have a traumatic effect.

"When Killmonger died in the movie - first time in a movie, no, 'Pete's Dragon' was the first time he cried in a movie. This is the second time. But he was convulsing.

"I had to, like, pick him up, sit him on my lap and rock him and tell him it was gonna be OK. And afterwards, when we went to the after-party, he would not leave my side. He was like, 'When are we going home? We're going together. Until then, I'm not leaving you.' It was beautiful."

Brown - who has two children, Andrew, 10 and five-year-old Amaré - also voices Mattias in 'Frozen 2', and he previously admitted his kids were "not impressed" he is in the film.

He said: "They are impressed by it. They're not impressed that I'm in it.

"After it's over, I was like, 'You think daddy did a good job?' And my eight year old was like, 'Yeah, you were fine.' "