Stella Meghie says it is a ''privilege'' to direct the Whitney Houston biopic, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody', which promises to ''authentically'' tell the late singer's story.
Stella Meghie says it is a ''privilege'' to direct the Whitney Houston biopic.
The 'Photograph' director will helm 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody', which promises to ''authentically'' tell the late singer's story, following her death in 2012 aged 48, and she feels blessed to have the support of Pat Houston, Anthony McCarten and Clive Davis.
Stella told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Whitney Houston is the greatest singer of all time, so it's a privilege to be able to tell her story. I'm very lucky to have the support of Pat Houston and Anthony McCarten and Clive Davis to direct the film. It's amazing talking about her so much and it's just very important to all of us to kind of extend her legacy and to tell her story. It's the most exciting job I've ever been in a position to tell.''
Clive - who mentored Whitney on her rise to fame - is producing the project and he recently said: ''We are incredibly lucky to have the support and input of many of the key people who knew Whitney the best and who were there at the time, in the making of this film.
''I am working closely with all of them, to authentically tell the extraordinary story of a peerless talent, taken from us too soon.''
Clive is said to have been ''very disappointed'' with two documentaries about the superstar, but he said writer Anthony has ''committed to a no-holds-barred'' screenplay.
He said: ''From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told.
''I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no-holds-barred, musically-rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Notorious British filmmaker Nick Broomfield teams up with Austrian music documentary producer Rudi Dolezal to...
Whitney Houston, the woman behind the 1992 number one hit cover of 'I Will Always...
An energetic cast and some terrific music make up for the rather hackneyed plot of...