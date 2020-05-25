Stella Maxwell has ''different emotions for different outfits''.

The 30-year-old model changes her clothing with her mood but revealed that while she is quarantining amid the Covid-19 pandemic, she is living in tie-dyed tracksuits.

She told Harper's Bazaar US: ''I have different emotions for different outfits. But right now my happy place are some nice, comfortable tie-dye jogging top and bottoms.''

And Stella has been donating to fashion-related charities during the global health crisis.

She said: ''I've been a part of a few fashion-related charities such as AmFAR with Carine Roitfeld. I've also donated medical supplies to doctors. I think everyone doing their small part always makes for a better whole.''

And Stella recently revealed that the outbreak of the coronavirus has helped her to reevaluate her own outlook on life.

She told V magazine: ''I think this has changed everyone's outlook on life. Really one can not help but be reminded of the fragile nature of our existence. I have certainly been reminded that we should appreciate every moment we have both with others and our own self. To appreciate the liberties we sometimes take for granted.''

However, she is missing work and her friends.

She explained: ''I love being home in Los Angeles so I have no complaints about being here for the summer. I really travel for work. And I miss working so much. I love modelling and love my friends who I work with. But I am okay to stay home and let us as a world get back on track.''