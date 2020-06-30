Stefflon Don hasn't seen her husband in four months.

The rapper has really been missing her spouse Burna Boy as she hasn't been able to see him for the last four months due to the lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''It's been hard because I haven't seen my husband. It's been nearly four months. That's horrible! That's the worst part, I think ... Oh my God. Lockdown's been crazy! I've been through every emotion you can think of.''

And the 'Bum Bum Tam Tam' singer quipped she feels ''like a pregnant lady with quadruplets'' because she has experienced so many emotions during the lockdown.

Speaking to Ms Banks on the third episode of her takeover of Apple Music's Agenda radio show, she added, ''I feel like I'm a pregnant lady with quadruplets at this point. It's just been crazy. Not knowing what's going to happen. Being out of control with a lot of stuff. I'm usually never in one place for too long. I'm always travelling. I'm always working. I'm always out. I found a way to set up a studio in my office room until my studio is finally built.''

And Burna Boy recently refused to talk about his private life as he feels keeping it behind closed doors means ''a lot of potential problems'' are taken away.

Asked if he had proposed, he said: ''You don't know if I have or not, the same way you probably wouldn't know when I do, if I haven't you know? I'm saying you wouldn't know if I have or if I will ... It's always good to keep private lives private. It takes away a lot of potential problems that could come ... We're not with each other because of the fanbase we have, we're with each other for the reason why you're with your girlfriend or wife and no one's asking you about your wife - that's why you can have a smooth relationship. But me, if everyone's asking me and I'm answering them it's gonna give me a lot of s**t I don't need.''