'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' is to premiere on Disney+.

It has been announced that an animated series from Lucasfilm will be available on the streaming service in 2021.

The new series will follow the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch, which were first introduced to fans in 'The Clone Wars'. The Bad Batch - which is a special squad of clones who are genetically different from their brothers in the Clone Arm

Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, said: ''Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.''

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' will be executive produced by Dave Filoni ('The Mandalorian', 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'), Athena Portillo ('Star Wars: The Clone Wars', 'Star Wars Rebels'), Brad Rau ('Star Wars Rebels', 'Star Wars Resistance') and Jennifer Corbett ('Star Wars Resistance', 'NCIS'. Carrie Beck ('The Mandalorian', 'Star Wars Rebels') will co-executive produce and Josh Rimes will produce ('Star Wars Resistance'). Rau is supervising director whilst Corbett is head writer.