'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' is to premiere on Disney+ in 2021.
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' is to premiere on Disney+.
It has been announced that an animated series from Lucasfilm will be available on the streaming service in 2021.
The new series will follow the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch, which were first introduced to fans in 'The Clone Wars'. The Bad Batch - which is a special squad of clones who are genetically different from their brothers in the Clone Arm
Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, said: ''Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.''
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' will be executive produced by Dave Filoni ('The Mandalorian', 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'), Athena Portillo ('Star Wars: The Clone Wars', 'Star Wars Rebels'), Brad Rau ('Star Wars Rebels', 'Star Wars Resistance') and Jennifer Corbett ('Star Wars Resistance', 'NCIS'. Carrie Beck ('The Mandalorian', 'Star Wars Rebels') will co-executive produce and Josh Rimes will produce ('Star Wars Resistance'). Rau is supervising director whilst Corbett is head writer.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.